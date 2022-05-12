E&TO won’t accept authorisation letters to agents by banks, other businesses: DC

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad district administration has issued new directions for the issuance of authorisation letters by the businesses to their ‘touts/agents’.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. It said that the Excise and Taxation office (E&TO) Islamabad will no more entertain the perpetual authorisation issued by the businesses, banks, showrooms, and similar entities to different persons for their matters in the Excise & Taxation Office, Islamabad. The notification said, “It has been reported that various businesses, banks, showrooms, and similar entities have issued perpetual authorisation letters to different persons for their matters in the Excise & Taxation Office, Islamabad. The practice has helped such persons to act as agents/touts which is against the law.” The notification further said that all authorisation letters issued previously stand cancelled with immediate effect. In the future the businesses, banks, or similar entities must observe certain directions for appointing the authorised persons, according to the notification.

It said that an authorisation letter shall only be accepted if provided with specific details of the vehicle, the person so authorised, and the dale of its validity. An authorisation letter can only be used once and for each different case, a separate authorisation letter shall be required. The notification further said that in the case of banks, the authorised persons must not be below the rank of Assistant Manager and must be working as a permanent employee in Islamabad. “In the case of public limited companies, their representative must hold a valid office identity card, authorisation letter for a specific case, and the SECP registration of the company,” the notification read further. The authorities further held that the authorised person must be a taxpayer and that the showrooms are not allowed to issue authorisation letters to any person.