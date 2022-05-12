Factory attacked in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – A factory was attacked with explosives in Hayatabad Industrial Estate on Wednesday, however no casualty was reported.
Local sources said extortionists might be behind the attack. The attackers fired grenades via guns that struck the factory building and another building nearby.
Police said the cops and experts of the bomb disposal unit reached the area afterwards. The incident scared local residents as the incidents of attack seems to have resumed after a calm of several years.