Faisal Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda Wednesday submitted a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh Member Nisar Durrani. The ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda in a dual nationality case. Vawda, in his complaint, alleged that the respondent was simultaneously holding two offices including ECP Member and the post of Sindh Medical College’s principal in violation of Article 216 of the Constitution. The reference stated that ECP Sindh member did not act expeditiously and effectively observed his oath rather he acted in contradictory to his legal and constitutional duties.

 

 

