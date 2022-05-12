News Desk

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has refused to lead a trial into the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Special Judge Central Aijaz Hasan led the hearing today where Special Prosecutor of the FIA Sikander Zulqarnain submitted that he has been asked by the DG FIA through an investigation officer to leave the case. While detailing messaging from the top official of the FIA, the special prosecutor said that he was barred from the DG FIA from appearing before the court hearing the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

“It was conveyed that the DG no longer wanted to pursue the case,” he said in his written request which was later made part of the record of the case by the court.

The judge rejected the FIA’s plea and directed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to appear before the court on May 14 for indictment proceedings.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

National

Pakistan, US discuss steps to further expand relations

National

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Karachi

KE increases duration of loadshedding

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

1 of 8,175

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More