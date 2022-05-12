First Response Centres set up in South Karachi to tackle heatwave cases

KARACHI – On the directives of Administrator DMC South Karachi, Dr Afshan Rubab Syed on Wednesday, First Response Centres (FRCs) have been established at various dispensaries of Saddar and Lyari to cope with any emergency and provide immediate medical help and first aid to affected persons in the wake of heatwave forecast in the city by the Met Office.

She said that a bulk first aid material like cold water bottles, drip stands, beds, stretchers, matresses, and towels, have been made available at Miran Pir Maternity Home, Old Lyari Dispensary, Shershah Road Dispensary, Eidgah Maternity Home, and ED Dispensary Saddar to cope with emergencies in case of heatwave effects on citizens and provide early aid to the affected persons.

Expert doctors and medical staff will perform duties at these centres, she said.

Dr Afshan along with Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh and Medical Officer Shagufta Bano paid a detailed visit to these FRCs to inspect the arrangements.

She directed the medical officer to ensure 100 percent attendance of medical staff and provision and availability of first aid stuff at these centres so that that affected citizens could be attended and provided help on emergent basis.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh advised the citizens to avoid outdoor activities during the ongoing heatwave and in case of urgency, strictly adhere to the preventive measures before going outdoor to avoid the effects of heat.

“Cover your heads before going out in the sunshine; sprinkle cold water on head and keep a wet towel to minimise the effects on your body. In case of severe strain in the eyes, contact the doctors immediately for medical help,” he advised.