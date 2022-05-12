FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to depart for US on May 17: FO

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to depart for US on May 17: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will depart for the US on May 17.

Addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the foreign minister will hold meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 18.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan have never closed the doors for dialogues and want friendly relations with all countries including India.

Asim Iftikhar went on to say that the talks with Indian stalled due to due to New Delhi’s actions in occupied Kashmir, adding that India now has a responsibility to create a conducive environment for negotiations.

He said reports of trade with India have emerged but the Ministry of Trade has already cleared its position in this regard, adding that the no changes have been made in the trade policy with India.

“Pakistan will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Counter-Terrorism and Extremism Experts Committee to be held in New Delhi on May 16 and a delegation of Foreign Ministry officials and experts will attend the meeting, the spokesperson said.