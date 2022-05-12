FM writes to UN, UNSC chiefs on illegal Indian ‘delimitation’ drill in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday wrote separate letters to the United Nations secretary general and the UN Security Council (UNSC) president on illegal ‘delimitation’ exercise in occupied Kashmir by India.

In the letters, the FM said the Pakistan continues to internationally highlight the alarming situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. As part of this ongoing effort, Foreign Minister Bilawal addressed comprehensive letters to the president of the UN Security Council and the secretary general of the United Nations on 10 May 2022, the foreign ministry said.

Says illegal measures flagrant violation of international law

The letters apprise them, in particular, of India’s sinister ploy of reducing the representation of Muslims through the unlawful ‘delimitation’ exercise in IIOJK.

The foreign minister underscored that these illegal measures constitute flagrant violation of international law including the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and were ipso facto illegal and null and void. The foreign minister also highlighted India’s gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK and drew particular attention to the ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalise, disempower and divide the beleaguered Kashmiri population.