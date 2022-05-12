A horrific traffic road accident occurred in the Italian city of Torino in which four Pakistani youth were killed and one was seriously injured.

The accident happened on the A4 motorway where the car collided with a truck. All the Pakistani youth were riding in the same car and going to work in the local factory. The dead Pakistanis ranged in age from 31 to 45.

Five ambulances and two helicopters rushed to the scene after the crash and transported the dead to a local hospital. The Pakistani community in Italy was shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic accident.