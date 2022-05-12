PR

GO surpasses 1,000 retail outlets nationwide

LAHORE – Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO), in line with its vision to becoming Pakistan’s largest Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in the private sector, has recently announced that it has surpassed the milestone of 1000 retail outlets. GO started operations in year 2015 and has become a front-running OMC in the country in this short period of time.
Highlighting the company’s performance, Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO said: “Alhamdulillah, we have recently surpassed our 1000th retail outlet. GO was built on the solid foundations of the vision to become a customer centric oil marketing company delivering world class petroleum products and services. Being the fastest growing OMC with an expanding footprint of retail outlets network, GO is taking immense strides to fulfill the energy needs of the nation in every urban city as well as distant areas of the country.” He further said, “I am immensely proud of each and every GO employee and partner who has contributed towards this profound achievement.”
GO’s ambitious business growth strategy relies on unrelenting focus on customers round-the-clock, in all seasons and in every situation. It is one of the leading OMCs to incorporate state-of-the-art tools and high-tech resources; making full use of technology to hone their supply chain management functions and spearheading efforts to curtail fuel shortages in the future and to stabilize the petroleum sector in its entirety.

