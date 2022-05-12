Our Staff Reporter

Gomal University organises Eid party for foreign students

Dera ismail khan – Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday organised Eid-ul-Fitr party for foreign students of the varsity.

Deans of all departments including the registrar, director Tank Campus and coordinator International Programme Office of the Gomal University were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad extended Eid greetings to the international students and said the purpose of the event was to make them believe that on the happy occasion, the students were not alone. The VC said that provision of hostels and other necessary facilities were among his top priorities.

“You, foreign students, are the ambassadors of Gomal University and you will return to your respective countries and represent Gomal University and remember Pakistan in good words,” he added.

