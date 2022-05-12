Imran Mukhtar

Govt approves VIP security cover for Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday approved special security cover for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on the recommendations of the threat assessment committee. According to the approval, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz would be provided security of Rangers and police during her movement in different provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) despite deployment of security at her residence. The Ministry of Interior has approved the VIP security cover on the recommendations of the threat assessment committee. An official communication has asked the provincial departments concerned and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for provision of dedicated security to the ruling party leader. Furthermore, the respective provinces have been directed to provide the same security cover to Maryam Nawaz during her movement in those districts that come under their jurisdiction.In addition, the deployment of guards has been ordered at her Lahore residence. The departments concerned have been directed to issue proper ‘security order’ to ensure Maryam’s safety during her public engagements and her participation in public events.

 

 

