Govt under severe pressure on economy: PML-N leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said on Thursday that the coalition government is facing severe pressure regarding economy but will steer the country out of the crisis.

Talking to media in London after meeting on Thursday, they said that Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that the coalition govt is facing serious pressure and difficulties due to economic situation.

He said that the former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is polarizing inside the country and is running a well-organized campaign against the institutions.

The minister said that steps are needed to steer the country out of the crisis, adding that we will take all decisions in consultation with the allies. The coalition government will work together to take the country out of the current crisis,” he added.

On the occasion, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while taking a dig at the former PM said that the shameless man has spread filth for three and a half years.

He said that Nawaz Sharif as party leader gave a thought, adding that the country and the economy were ruined and were misleading the youth.

Lambasting on PTI chairman Imran Khan, the minister said that he [ex-PM] wanted to spread chaos and anarchy but would not be allowed to do so.

