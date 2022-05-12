News Desk

Heatwave: Emergency imposed across Sindh hospitals

The Sindh government on Thursday imposed emergency in all hospitals across the province, keeping in view the ongoing heatwave and alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked authorities to establish special wards for heatstroke cases.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General, medical and paramedical staff won’t be given any leave during this period.

Prevailing severe heatwave will grip entire Sindh from May 11/12 and last till 16 May, the Met Office predicted in a weather report.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

Very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh for next few days. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 ºCelsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, while hot and humid weather will prevail along the coast.

Karachi’s maximum temperature may also rise to 40 degree Celsius and plus from 12 to 14 May, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

