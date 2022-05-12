IBCC to start online submission of O & A levels applications from 16th

ISLAMABAD- The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) will start online submission of all applications of GCE O and A levels from Monday, 16 May.

Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss facilitation, online equivalence and attestation of IBCC, and verifiable equivalence and attestation of educational documents through QR Code.

The meeting decided that all applications of O and A levels would be received from Monday to easily manage its monitoring. In addition to this, Verifiable Equivalence Certificates in respect of O and A levels shall be started from 16 May as well. Secretary IBCC emphasized that applicants should be facilitated in a more adequate way. He also advised the staff to start online attestation/ verification of educational documents, starting from Federal Board and gradually other boards may also be connected with the database of IBCC for full fledged online attestation of IBCC.

The IBCC is integrating technology in the delivery of services to facilitate the attestation and equivalence process for general public. During the last one year, IBCC brings many IT reforms in the organisation to facilitate general public at large.

The meeting was attended by the Director General, Director (M&C), Director (Eq), Director IT, Asstt Secretary Legal, Asstt Secretary (Admin) and IT staff.