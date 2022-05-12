If govt resist, not even 20 people will be able to enter capital: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the coalition government will decide on the matter of long March, if it’s been decided to stop the long March then not even 20 people will be able to enter the capital.

Talking to Media the Interior Minister brutally criticized the pervious PTI led government and mentioned that the Ehsaas Programme’s fund has been consumed by the one with the inappropriate conduct. He said that I will not let Sheikh Rashid to step out of the house, if he didn’t take back his statement regarding the protest.

Responding to the former Interior Minister’s statement Rana Sanaullah said that Sheikh Rashid should focus on setting himself on fire, despite of taking a seditionist approach by teaching others.

It’s our political and administrative responsibility to stop the elements of chaos, he added.

The Interior Minister stressing on the need for stopping such people, who attempt to provoke chaos, said that these people will be responsible for creating an unstable and chaotic situation in the society.

He also talked about the case against him expressing that Shehzad Akbar provided heroin in the case against me in London. First the police was approached, then the agenda was accomplished by taking it to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Rana Sanaullah further said that Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar are directly involved in the heroin case against me and both of them should be arrested and asked where they got the heroin from.

The interior Minister made a clear statement that I will be responsible for the implementation of the decision to stop the long march, not even 20 people will be able to enter Islamabad, he said.