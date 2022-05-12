IHC reprimands NAB in Ahsan’s petition challenging AC verdict

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reprimanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal’s petition challenging Accountability Court’s verdict of rejecting his petition seeking acquittal in a corruption reference.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the petition moved by the PML-N leader.

During the hearing, Ahsan’s counsel adopted the stance before the bench that the reference was based on allegations and contrary to the facts and requested the court to declare accountability court’s verdict as null and void.

The NAB counsel replied that the Bureau had submitted its reply in this matter while it had also filed an application for submission of additional documents.

However, the court remarked that the NAB filed the reference to cause damage to the national exchequer through misuse of power while the court has already told in Masood Chishti case that the sentence could not be given for misuse of power.

The court said that NAB cases had caused a lot of damage and asked that who would compensate the officers like Ahad Cheema and Brig (Retd) Asad Munir could be brought back. It further said that the executive took many decisions with good intention but its every decision could not be correct.

Narowal Sports City Complex reference

Court defers hearing till June 8 for further proceedings

The IHC asked from the NAB prosecutor that you filed the reference of the project which was approved by the federal government. The project could not be completed due to the interference of NAB and now who would be held responsible for the damage caused by this delay.

The bench also said that it was a public project and public funds were spent on it while no corruption was carried out in it. It asked that if the NAB would now file reference against its own.

Later, the court deferred the hearing in this matter till June 8 for further proceedings.

On the last hearing, the NAB submitted its reply praying to the court to reject Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal’s petition challenging Accountability Court’s verdict of rejecting his petition seeking acquittal in a corruption reference.

The NAB prosecutor submitted its response in the appeal of Ahsan against the AC’s verdict and adopted the stance that the department wanted to submit more documents in the case. The prosecutor said that the accused had been indicted in the reference and the court had testified three witnesses in the case.