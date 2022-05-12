Agencies

Imran Khan badly failed on all fronts: Kaira

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan was failed on every front and controlling corruption as well. Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was responsible for promoting blame game politics and Imran Khan had tried to malign the national institutions. He said Imran Khan was speaking lies among the people over the matter of hatching international conspiracy against his government, adding the national security council had already issued clarification in that regard. The SAPM said Imran Khan had nothing to sale before the people and he was carried out dead narrative of international conspiracy but he was just plying with public sentiments about the matter of Afghanistan because the people had anti American emotions due to long war at there. He said the incumbent government had offered to the PTI that it was ready to constitute a judicial commission over the matter of hatching conspiracy against its government but they were not ready to accept it.

 

