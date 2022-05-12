Imran Khan fulfils wish of his little fan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Thursday has fulfilled a wish of his little fan and invited him to Bani Gala.

Muhammad Abu Bakar had come to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan at the Abbottabad rally and he started crying at a rally when he did not meet Imran Khan and his video went viral.

After watching the video, Imran Khan invited Abu Bakr to his house in Bani Gala to meet him and became emotional after meeting Imran Khan and cried again.

The former prime minister put his hand on the boy’s head and hugged him and said, “You have a lot of big work to do.”

Little Abu Bakr also brought a gift of a ring for Imran Khan.

Imran Khan wore a little fan ring and also took pictures and he also gave an autograph on the shirt at the request of the fan.