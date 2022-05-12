Imran’s strategy targeting institutions is dangerous: Marri

KARACHI- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Atta Marri said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s strategy that targets institutions is dangerous for the country. Pakistan People’s Party did not support any policy of targeting institutions of Pakistan when were in the opposition and even is not supporting now while being part of the government, she expressed in a reaction over Imran Khan’s statement. Marri said that PTI chief Imran Khan was using his opposition as a weapon to gain support from the national institutions. Marri said that Imarn Khan had right to engage politics openly in Sindh province and we were not among the political revenge takers. Marri further said that Imran Khan would not achieve any success by promoting incitement, hatred and prejudice in the country.