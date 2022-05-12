Inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama notified

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in Nikah Nama (marriage certificate).

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Secretary Local Government and Community Development had made an amendment in Punjab Muslim family rules after approval from Law department and Parliamentary Affairs.

After this decision it would be mandatory for Muslim couples to make a solemn pledge of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat at time of ‘Nikah.’

BHC meets CM, vows to continue cooperation

British High Commissioner Mr. Christain Turner called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at CM office on Wednesday.

He felicitated Hamza Shahbaz for assuming the office of Chief Minister. The British High Commissioner while talking with the CM said that cooperation with the Punjab government would continue in the education, health and other social sectors adding that England Cricket Team will visit Pakistan in September this year.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of Pakistan-England relations and enhancing cooperation in the social sector came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM while talking on this occasion remarked that Pakistan and England are an important partner in their journey of progress and prosperity. He appreciated the British cooperation and role for the promotion and improvement of education, health, law & order and other social sectors.

Hamza Shahbaz revealed that under the dynamic leadership of PM Shahbaz Sharif, a result-oriented strategy has been formulated for the uplift of education, health, law & order and other social sectors.

He stated that we would like to promote further ties with England in various sectors adding that we are working day and night to resolve the challenges confronting Pakistan. The CM maintained that extremist attitude was a scourge for making progress in the society adding that we are advancing forward with a new vigour and resolve for ensuring the progress of Pakistan. Hamza Shahbaz categorically remarked that it was our mission to make Pakistan an enlightened and progressive country. The British delegation comprised Mr Alex Ballinger representative to Punjab, Political Advisor Talal Raza and Development Advisor Sana Zia. Chairman P&D, Secretaries Finance, Industries, School Education, Higher Education and Food along with CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.