Karachi blast: One killed, several injured in powerful explosion in Saddar

At least one person was killed in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi late Friday night.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal confirmed that one person was killed. He added that multiple cars were damaged and the intensity of the blast is being determined.

Police, Rangers, and rescue teams reached the spot, while the injured were being shifted to the local hospital.

An emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi, while sources at the Jinnah Hospital said that the condition of four individuals is serious.

Hospital sources added that the people brought to the hospital have sustained injuries caused by ball-bearings.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has instructed the additional inspector-general of police and Karachi commissioner to submit a report as soon as possible.

The CM has also instructed the relevant authorities and Rangers personnel to reach the site of the incident immediately.

He further told the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, in a statement, condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of life. The PML-N leader also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.