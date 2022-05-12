News Desk

KE increases duration of loadshedding

People of Karachi are facing hardships as the K-Electric (KE), the city’s sole power provider has increased load-shedding duration in the metropolis amid hot weather.

As per details, the duration of load-shedding in Karachi has reached up to 10 to 14 hours and the areas with zero load-shedding are also facing power cuts.

Model Colony, Meerath Society, UP Morr, North Karachi, Gadap, Korangi, Garden, Kharadar, Old City area and others faced prolonged power outages during nighttime.

On the other hand, the K-Electric has strongly denied any news of unannounced load-shedding taking place across the city, as the country grapples with an unprecedented heatwave.

Commenting on the impact on the power sector, Director Communications and Spokesperson K-Electric Imran Rana stated, “The area-wise schedule for all potentially affected consumers has been uploaded in advance on KE’s website. KE also reiterates that areas with losses under 20 per cent along with 400 feeders serving Karachi’s industrial zones continue to receive uninterrupted power.”

Expounding on the KE’s efforts to manage the situation, the KE spokesperson shared that a 24/7 crisis monitoring cell had been established under the leadership of the company’s chief distribution officer.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

National

Pakistan, US discuss steps to further expand relations

National

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

1 of 8,196

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More