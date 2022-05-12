KP govt introducing modern education policies: Jhagra

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra on Wednesday said that we have to increase the number of universities in the province and also pay attention to their quality.

Addressing a function to distribute scholarship cheques among students at KMU and to inaugurate a new branch of Khyber Bank at KMU, Jhagra said that the provincial government is introducing education policies keeping in view the market demand. “We can successfully tackle the challenge of unemployment by creating more opportunities for vocational education. The services rendered by KMU through medical education and research as well as through the Public Health Reference Lab and Corona Vaccination Centre during the Corona outbreak are a testament to the vision, priorities and performance of the provincial government,” he added.

KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Muhammad, Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr Zohaib, Deans of various faculties, Directors, Faculty, administrative officers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Taimur Jhagra said that despite difficult situation, the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in the fields of health and education, a prime example of which is the provision of free medical care up to Rs1 million to every family of the province. He said that we are proud of the services rendered by KMU in the field of medical education and hoped that this journey of success would be continued with the same enthusiasm. He said that since health is related to human lives, we have to keep this sacred profession free from politics.

Earlier, addressing the function, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that in a short span of time, the number of educational institutions affiliated with KMU in various fields has reached 200 and the number of students has crossed the figure of 50,000 which is a sign of full confidence in KMU. He said that it was gratifying that KMU was bearing the financial burden of 80% of its expenses and this honour was unmatched by any other public sector university in the province.