Agencies

KP people reject Imran’s farce of conspiracy letter: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that brave, courageous upright and honourable people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had forcefully rejected the farce of Imran Khan’s conspiracy letter. The minister, in a tweet, said the flood of people at the public meeting addressed by Maryam Nawaz in Swabi had buried the so-called conspiracy theory. The minister said the KP people had given a verdict against the “incompetence, inefficiency and corruption prevailed in the province for the last 8 years”.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Shah says water shortage to end by June 30

Islamabad

NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

National

Aleem Khan refuses to accept ministry in Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

1 of 8,593

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More