LDA auctions six plots in city

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its six commercial plots in Jubli Town and Quad-e-Azam Town. According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority had auctioned a plot Number 804/3, Block B, for Rs8.384 million, auctioned plot No 804/4, Block B, for Rs 8.327 million at Jubli Town. The LDA auctioned plot number 1 corner-2, Sector C-II for Rs 8.325 million, auctioned plot number 2-II, Sector D-I for Rs8.325 million, auctioned plot number 5-III, Sector D-I for Rs6.052 million, auctioned plot number 6-III, Sector D-I for Rs6.052 at Quad-e-Azam Town. During the auction, the auction committee members, including the additional director general Housing, director finance, director estate management and director land development were also present. Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday organised a ceremony of Haj draw for its employees here at the LDA office. Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqalit Mir announced the names of 10 successful employees and congratulated them who were winners of the draw.

Syed Hassan Raza Hamdani, senior enforcement inspector, Ishtiaq Ahmed, teacher, Sarwar Hussain, enforcement supervisor, Salahuddin, sub-engineer, Wazir Khan, deputy director,

Tahir Mehmood, assistant director, Khwaja Zinoorian, staff officer, Muhammad Faizan, naib qasids Muhammad Usman and Ismat Javed will perform Haj.

Speaking on this occasion, Farqalit Mir said all employees should perform their duties honestly

and enhance prestige of the LDA by working according to expectations of people. LDA Chief Engineer-I Israr Saeed, officers and union officials were also present.