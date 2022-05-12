APP

LHC issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi’s application

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for May 18 on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi for early hearing and transfer of his appeal in ephedrine quota case. Acting LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the civil miscellaneous application of Hanif Abbasi. Advocate Ahsan Bhoon on behalf of Hanif Abbasi argued before the court that his client was deliberately implicated in ephedrine quota case, which was politically motivated. He submitted that trial court handed down 14-year imprisonment to his client, while deciding the case. He submitted that his client filed an appeal before the LHC and got his conviction suspended. However, the appeal was still pending, he submitted, while requesting for early hearing and transfer of the appeal to LHC Principal seat. The court, after hearing arguments, issued notices to ANF for May 18 and sought reply.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Shah says water shortage to end by June 30

Islamabad

NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

National

Aleem Khan refuses to accept ministry in Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

1 of 8,593

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More