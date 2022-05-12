LHC issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi’s application

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for May 18 on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi for early hearing and transfer of his appeal in ephedrine quota case. Acting LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the civil miscellaneous application of Hanif Abbasi. Advocate Ahsan Bhoon on behalf of Hanif Abbasi argued before the court that his client was deliberately implicated in ephedrine quota case, which was politically motivated. He submitted that trial court handed down 14-year imprisonment to his client, while deciding the case. He submitted that his client filed an appeal before the LHC and got his conviction suspended. However, the appeal was still pending, he submitted, while requesting for early hearing and transfer of the appeal to LHC Principal seat. The court, after hearing arguments, issued notices to ANF for May 18 and sought reply.