Maryam asks PML-N not to rectify what Imran done with national economy

SWABI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed the hope that PML-N would win the next general elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Tehsil Chota Lahore Cricket Ground in Swabi, she said the fake letter of Imran Khan was only to hide his incompetence and poor performance of four years. Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took twenty-five thousand billion rupees new loans which shattered the national economy. She said, Imran Khan was not ousted by Nawaz Sharif or any foreign power but by PTI’s own MNAs.

She said former prime minister Imran Khan is trying to hide behind the letter-gate, he must close this drama adopted for diverting the people attention from his zero performance in four-year ruling.

Maryam was brought to the public meeting venue in a big procession. The PML-N leader said that the letter-gate was a drama and no one believes in Imran’s narrative because he is a big liar, striving to mislead the nation once again and harming the state institutions.

“We will not allow Imran to flee from the country. In fact Imran is a true Mir Jaffar as he pushed the country to a point of bankruptcy that now requires about three years for recovery.” She said that Imran should give up the practice of targeting institutions and tell the people about his government’s performance.

Imran had flagrantly violated the constitution and was not ready to relinquish power even after losing majority in the National Assembly, Maryam said.

| Says fixing PTI’s mismanagement will take two to three years | claims PML-N will win next general elections

Imran Khan ousted by PTI’s MNAs not by foreign powers: Maryam

“In fact Imran has divided the nation, weakened the economy, maligned and damaged the state institutions, took dictation from International Monetary Fund, refused to accept the court verdicts, instigated the country’s youth, harmed the constitutional supremacy, unjustly demanded early general elections, failed to fulfil pledges made with the masses, encouraged corrupt practices, caused great damage to the country image at international level, earned name as a master of U-turn, gifted lawlessness to the coalition government and misled the nation on numerous issues,” PML-N leader said.

Maryam Nawaz also urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exercise the right to vote very carefully and wisely in the next general elections as the province also deserved development and prosperity like Punjab. She recalled that the Nawaz Sharif’s government had brought terrorism to an end, constructed motorways, and initiated multi-billion CPEC project and several other steps for the development of the country and after coming into power again, he would surely make Pakistan developed within three to four years.

Maryam said she would ask the PML-N leadership not to rectify what Imran-led government had done with the national economy, rather let him (Imran Khan) face the public so that he could be held accountable for his wrong policies.