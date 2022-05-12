Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has called for an immediate general election in the country.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz said the coalition government cannot take big decisions, therefore immediate general election in the country are the need of the hour to steer it out of the current economic crisis.

Maryam said the incumbent government should not carry the burden of the wrongdoings of Imran Khan’s government and appealed to the masses to give a two-third majority to PML-N to put the country back on the path of prosperity.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at general elections before the appointment of the new COAS.

In his interview with the BBC, Khawaja Asif had said the appointment of the new COAS is due in November, but there is a possibility that general elections can be held before the change of command.

The minister had said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has categorically said that he is not interested in another extension in his service term. “I appreciate the announcement made by General Bajwa,” the PML-N leader said and added that now the speculations regarding the matter should end.