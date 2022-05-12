Match officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka women series announced

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the match officials appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T2oI and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi from Tuesday (May 24). The Sri Lankan team arrives in Karachi on May 19 while the two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series with matches scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28. The three ODI matches, which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, will be played on June 1, 3 and 5. Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.