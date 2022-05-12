Staff Reporter

Match officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka women series announced

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the match officials appointments for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T2oI and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi from Tuesday (May 24). The Sri Lankan team arrives in Karachi on May 19 while the two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series with matches scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28. The three ODI matches, which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, will be played on June 1, 3 and 5. Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

National

Lifetime ban over defection severe penalty: CJP

National

Dollar crosses Rs190 amid upward drive

National

Confusion over general elections

National

Faisal Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

National

LHC issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi’s application

National

Party funds were mishandled before 2013, admits Tehreek-e-Insaf

1 of 2,736

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More