MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Rabita Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has expressed concern over rising inflation and deteriorating economic situation in the country.

The meeting also condemned the targeting of the national institutions and the judiciary by some political parties and stressed on the need for resolving the issues through patience.

The meeting also demanded immediate action from Federal Government on severe water shortage in Karachi and Sindh.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee also decided to start interviews of candidates from all over Sindh including Karachi regarding local body elections in the province.