NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy begins from today

LAHORE – The 12th edition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Grade-I tournament commences today (Thursday) in Islamabad. According to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) President Syed Sultan Shah, eight top teams from across the country will compete for this national prime title. The teams have been divided into two pools as Pool A consists of Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Abbottabad while Pool B comprises Peshawar, Lahore, AJK and Okara. The matches of the five-day tournament will be played at two venues including Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Sittara Market G-7 Islamabad and PAF Headquarters Cricket Ground, E-9, Islamabad. The semifinals and final will take place at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground on May 15 and 16, respectively. The PBCC chief said that national blind cricket team’s players were also part of the different participating outfits.

“The Blind Super League is also taking place next month and the top performers of these two events will get a chance to become part of national team. “We’ll select 25 players from these events to prepare them for the Blind Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in December,” he said.

Abbottabad won the Grade-2 Trophy last year and got the place in this year’s Grade-I event, while Attock that stood last in the Grade-1 Trophy last year was relegated to Grade-II. The Grade-II leg of the NBP T20 Trophy will take place at Quetta from May 27 to 31 in Quetta.