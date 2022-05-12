No change in Pak trade policy for India: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said yesterday that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India. Ministry of Commerce manages 57 trade missions in 46 countries which include the post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi, India, said a foreign ministry statement.

The post of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalisation of trade with India or otherwise in the current context, it added. “The current cycle for selection of trade and investment officers (TIOs) including New Delhi was initiated in December, 2021 and the final recommendations of the interview board were sent to Prime Minister’s Office on 01.04.2022 during previous government. The present government has given the final approval on the recommendations of previous government for selection of 15 TIOs,” said the statement.

It added: “The appointment of minister for trade and investment in New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.”