No one to be allowed to steal water from Karachi, says LG secretary

Karachi – Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that no one will be allowed to steal water from the people of Karachi. Scientific methods should be adopted with the help of experts to monitor the supply and demand of water in all residential and commercial areas.

These views were expressed by Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah while addressing a significant meeting in his office which was attended by MD Water and Sewerage Board, Special Secretary Local Government Department, KWSSIP officials and engineers from NESPAK.

Addressing the meeting participants, the secretary local government Sindh said that in view of the growing population of Karachi city and the use of water for industrial needs, it is imperative that the allocated water of Karachi should not be allowed to be stolen under any circumstances. Najam Shah instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted distribution of water throughout the city.

The secretary LG urged to adopt the technique used in controlling and monitoring the supply and demand of water in developed countries and said that Sindh Local Government Department will fully support KW&SB. Najam Shah advised that Water Board, KWSSIP and the expert engineers should formulate a scientific mechanism which could not only help in preventing water theft but would also be able to provide assistance on bulk water distribution and demand channels.

The secretary stressed that strict action should be taken against those who are found involved in disturbing the supply of water and corrupt practices. Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah directed all the concerns to remove all the legal loopholes in formulating a comprehensive strategy regarding uninterrupted water supply keeping in view the future water needs of the Karachites.

He clarified that in the light of the instructions from the chief minister and minister LG, the progress report should be shared on a daily basis and no leniency shall be given to the water thieves in any case.