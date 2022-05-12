NUST SCEE invites industry representatives at Annual Open House

ISLAMABAD – The NUST School of Civil and Environmental Engineering (SCEE) has invited industry representatives or academicians to participate in its annual open house to be held on May 25-26, at its Islamabad Campus.

According to the details shared by SCEE, the event will provide an opportunity to various employers, education, business, and industry-related organisations to meet the students of SCEE as well as witness students’ research projects and institute’s unique academic and research environment.

The organisations can establish their stalls for the event and can also interview the students.

The registration deadline for industry participants is May 15 and they may register online.