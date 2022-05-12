News Desk

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to convert all Pakistan International Airports into solar power in phases.

According to details, the aviation authority has decided to switch Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar energy and has directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility plan in this connection.

DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza said the solar energy project will save millions of rupees in terms of expenditure.

Expanding Renewable Energy in Pakistan's Electricity Mix

“CAA is working on a plan to switch Karachi airport to solar energy,” he said, adding that country’s other international airports would be converted into solar power in second phase.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Shah says water shortage to end by June 30

Islamabad

NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

National

Aleem Khan refuses to accept ministry in Punjab

Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

National

Pakistan, US discuss steps to further expand relations

1 of 8,175

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More