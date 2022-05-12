News Desk

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinian journalist

Pakistan has strongly condemned the killing of a Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Aqleh.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli occupation, which continues to fuel conflict, tension and instability in the region and remains a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world.

