News Desk

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,528,987. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,376 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 90 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 19,692 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 90 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.46 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

National

Pakistan, US discuss steps to further expand relations

Karachi

KE increases duration of loadshedding

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

1 of 8,145

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More