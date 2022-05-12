Past in Perspective

“Man is essentially ignorant, and becomes
learned through acquiring knowledge.”
–Ibn Khaldun

Abn al-Rahman ibn Khaldun was a well-known historian and thinker from 14th century North Africa. He is considered to be a forerunner of original theories in social sciences and philosophy of history. In 1375, while craving solitude from the exhausting business of politics, Ibn Khaldun took refude with the tribe of Awlad Arif who hosted him and his family in the safety of their castle. He spent his time there free from all preoccupations and wrote his masterpiece, the Muqaddimah. His original intention was to write a universal history of the Arabs and Berbers but the book also created the criteria for distinguishing historical truth from error. All in all, it was a study on the nature of society and social change led him to evolve what he clearly saw was a new science called the science of culture.

