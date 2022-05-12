PFA discards 380-litre substandard juice

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday disposed off 380-litre substandard juices during a raid on a beverages factory on Jaranwala Road. The enforcement team of the department imposed fine on a beverages factory over adulteration and counterfeit. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority had taken action against the food business operator (FBO) for filling inferior quality juice in the low-grade packaging.

He added that the authority also witnessed the abundance of cockroaches, lizards and flies in the production area during the raid. Apart from that, workers of the factory did not have medical certificates.

The Director General directed food business operators to use food-graded material for packaging keeping in view the principles of hygiene. PFA had been ensuring the implementation of a uniform policy for food industry from day first without any discrimination, he added.