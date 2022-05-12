PLL receives five bids for supply of two spot LNG cargoes in June

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five bids of up to $25.89/mmbtu quote for the supply of two spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in June. On April 27 Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had floated tenders for two spot cargoes for deliveries of June 1-2 window and June 28-29 window. In response to PLL tenders, five bids were received from three companies. It is worth mentioning here that earlier PLL had floated tender for supply for June 1-2 windows. Howver no bid was received for the window, and the PLL had to refloat the tenders for two cargoes for June 1-2 windows and also June 28-29 windows. For June 1-2 window PLL has received two bids. PetroChina International Singapore and Total Energies have submitted their bids with quote of $23.968/MMBtu and $25.77/MMBtu respectively. Similarly for June 28-29 windows PLL has received three bids. PetroChina International has submitted quote of $22/498/MMBtu, TotalEnergies has sent a bid with $25.89/MMBtu and Vitol Bahrain $22.94/MMBtu. For June 1-2 window, PetroChina International Singapore has been declared lowest evaluated bidder with quote of $23.968/MMBtu. Similalry for June 28-29 window also PetroChina International Singapore has been declared lowest evaluated bidder with $ 22.498/MMBtu.