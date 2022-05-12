PM condemns killing of Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of a Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

“Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir,” tweets PM.

Also in statement Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the family of Shireen. The Spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli occupation, which continues to fuel conflict, tension and instability in the region, and remains a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world.