STAFF REPORT

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

LONDON – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that various options were discussed under the leadership PML-N supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking a decisive action against the transgressors of the Constitution.

 

In a news statement issued late Wednesday, she said the options came under discussion during a meeting

chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif in London. She said the PML-N  leadership was unanimous in dealing with the violators of the Constitution in accordance with the law.

 

She said during the consultative meeting, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the serious constitutional, economic and administrative issues inherited by the current government from the previous one. Nawaz Sharif was also apprised on the current state of economy by a delegation of the current government, she added.

 

She said another meeting would be held on Thursday for taking final decisions to steer the country out of these challenges. All the decisions would be announced with endorsement of all the coalition parties, she added.

 

The minister said the meeting was told that the prices of petroleum products had not been increased to provide relief to the masses.

 

She said the meeting was also given detail briefing on the crisis created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the energy sector, especially in form of  load shedding. Besides, details were also shared as to why the oil and LNG were not imported by the previous government.

 

Marriyum said the meeting also discussed various proposals to help masses get rid of inflation by providing them relief.  She said the steps taken by the current government so far were also reviewed in detail. The government team also informed the meeting about the measures which would be taken in light of the current state of economy. The minister said the current political situation was also reviewed during the meeting.

 

