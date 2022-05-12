PPP always promoted sports at local level: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the PPP has always promoted sports at the local level to provide opportunities for young and emerging players to showcase their talents at the highest level.

“Football is the favourite sport of the poor and middle class which requires constant hard work and training to move forward,” the administrator said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of the football tournament held at Punjab Colony Football Ground.

PPP leader Karamullah Waqasi, CBC Vice Chairman Najeeb Wali, Councilor Hameed Chandio, Jamil Ahmed, Babar Jamal and others were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the performance of the players who showed excellent performance in the final match and commended them for their standard performance. He said that in order to be a good footballer, one needs physical fitness and stamina as well as basic technique, skill and understanding of the game.

“The game of football is very advanced and new methods and techniques are being used all over the world. We also have many international standard footballers and coaches who can play an important role in training young players along these lines,” he added. The administrator said that there are numerous football clubs in Karachi and the competitions between them are the focus of attention of the spectators.

He said that in order to develop football, there should be more and more football grounds in every district of the city. “The city administration is playing its role in this regard and we want the quality of football tournaments at the local level to be further improved so that Pakistani youth can play in the same way and make their country famous at the international level,” he added.

The administrator Karachi also spoke to the players and organisers participating in the final match. Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab spoke to the players and organisers participating in the final match on the occasion and urged them to continue working hard and improve the quality of their tournament.

Wahab concerned over Indus Highway accident

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the tragic traffic accident on Indus Highway and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives. The administrator said that best medical facilities were being provided to the injured on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.