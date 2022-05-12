Presidency of the lawlessness

This short writing concerns the current situation of Pakistan’s society. The lawlessness engulfs the traditions, dignity and justice of society in no time. Unluckily, nowadays Pakistan is facing the same situation of lawlessness in society. Law and order are distributed into sects, these terms are varying person to person. As a result of this situation, the crimes like corruption, harassment, and target killings have become ordinary activities in society. It is important to quote that democracy and politics are influenced by these hazardous trends, at the time the Constitution is stumbling every second. No one is ready to work along with the instructions of the Constitution, the national and provincial assemblies have turned into the fruit markets, where the moral values and level of decency are not bothered.