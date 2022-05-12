Prince William speaks about losing Princess Diana in heartfelt speech

LONDON – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the opening of the Manchester Arena bombing memorial on Tuesday night, where the duke delivered a poignant speech about loss in which he also remembered his late mother, Diana.

According to Entertainment Tonight, William appeared to get emotional while talking about the importance of remembering loved ones who have passed away untimely.

In his speech, Prince William paid tribute to those lost to the inhumane bombing at Manchester Arena in 2017 at an Ariana Grande concert. He said: “For Catherine and I, it is very important that we are with you here today. To remember the 22 lives so brutally taken.”

“… I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity,” William continued, adding that he knows that the trauma from the event had not gone away despite the years. He then referred to losing his mother, Diana, at an early age, saying: “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten.”

“There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important,” William added.

The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge lost his mother Diana in a horrific car crash in 1997 at the tender age of just 15.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family of five is reportedly facing increasing threats with about 170 cases of stalking being recorded in just one year, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe dished out details about the threats faced by the royals, especially the Cambridge family which includes William, Kate and their three children; Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Larcombe revealed: Kate’s children’s protection is a constant worry for her but she just has to have faith that they have these expert police officers.”

“Over the years they have altered and upped the security. After the 7/7 bombings in London, the number of protection officers looking after William almost doubled so they do monitor the threat constantly,” he added.

According to Larcombe: “They take these sorts of things very seriously. I remember an incident when William and Kate were on a tour and the protection officers were concerned that there was a guy there who wasn’t part of the press pack. They are very quick to keep an eye and they do have a ring of protection.”

He went on to share: “There is a lot of protecting that goes unseen, it’s not just the bodyguards walking them down the street. It just shows that the Royals are vulnerable to all sorts, they have to be ever vigilant.”

Larcombe’s comments were aided by reports that about 170 cases of stalking related to the royal family were recorded by the police in 2021, with around 10 posing high levels of danger.

Meanwhile, around 128 are considered moderate risk and about 32 were deemed low risk.