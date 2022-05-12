News Desk

Provide protection to institutions, Fawad appeals Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senior Vice President and former Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has said that millions of people are ready for the ‘Real Independence March’ and this will be Asia’s historical march. He also appealed to Supreme Court to provide protection to institutions.

An important meeting of PTI central leaders was held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan in which the political situation of the country and future course of action was discussed in detail.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that he strongly condemned the decision of the government to ignore Kashmir and pursue trade with India and that PTI has a principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Until India withdraws its illegal actions on Kashmir, no contact can be made with them, he added.

Former Federal Minister also said that the issue of enhancing relations between the government and India is very upsetting and it was reported on social media that an Israeli delegation arrived including a Pakistani. The ties with Isreal are not acceptable, Fawad said.

He further said that the FIA intends to withdraw the cases of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz which is strongly condemnable on the other hand Imran Khan s security was withdrawn and was provided to a criminal [Maryam Nawaz].

