All eyes are on the new government as financial experts try to determine how the allied set up will differ from the previous PTI cabinet in fiscal policy. The pressure particularly is on the budget allocation of the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budget, considering especially that the economy is a very difficult place right now, with a spiralling energy sector demanding much of the government’s assistance.

Despite the pressure to slash the PSDP budget allocation like its predecessor, the new government has decided to enhance the allocation to around one trillion rupees in the fiscal year 2022-23, which is a good amount higher than the initial Rs900 billion allocation by the PTI in 2021. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal, while announcing the allocation, lamented that the previous government had reduced development funding and said that the focus of the PSDP will be CPEC, higher education, development of Balochistan and the completion of infrastructure projects.

At the surface level, this appears to be a good move taken by the government. Yet the balance between development spending and managing the deficit is a tricky one that previous governments found themselves unable to handle with global fiscal crises. The PTI government too had initially gone ahead with a healthy PSDP budget but found itself having to drastically reduce it from Rs 900 billion to Rs 600 billion.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s priority areas are well-identified but any steps ahead must be taken with careful consideration and research of the outcomes. The development of the social sector, such as education and health, primarily comes under the domain of the provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment; with the right coordination between the centre and the provinces, a good PSDP budget can go a long way in making milestones in these areas. However, with the political crises in the provincial assemblies, utilising this budget may prove a challenge to the new government in these current times. Moreover, with development and infrastructure projects, the government must take care to prioritise ongoing projects, rather than embarking on new ones. A highly prudent approach must be taken at every step along the way considering the difficult fiscal situation the country finds itself in.