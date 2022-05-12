Our Staff Reporter

Reema Khan’s ‘Chandra Beqadra’ hits 2 million views on YouTube

ISLAMABAD – Lollywood superstar Reema Khan’s latest song ‘Chandra Beqadra’ in Kashmir Beats Season 2 crossed 2 million views on YouTube. Director, producer and television host, Reema Khan after entertaining the audience with hit movies, has now taken the mic to amuse fans. Recently, Reema Khan appeared in Kashmir Beats Season 2 and left audience in awe by singing ‘Chandra Beqadra’ which instantly got attention of her fans. Shortly after the release, fans showered love on Reema and bombarded the comment section on YouTube with comments appreciating the star. Netizens also praised Reema for being natural on stage as well as for singing a song that suited her charming personality.
According to the official YouTube channel of Kashmir Beats Season 2 “A sweet and cheeky ballad condensed in a love tale ‘Chandra Beqadra’ featuring the gorgeous Reema Khan that gives life to a soulful connection between two people.” ‘Chandra Beqadra’ was produced and directed by none other than the very talented Haris Qadeer while the composition and lyrics were done by Shani Arshad. The melodious voice of Reema has made this song even more mesmerizing.

More Stories
Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

National

Lifetime ban over defection severe penalty: CJP

National

Dollar crosses Rs190 amid upward drive

National

Confusion over general elections

National

Faisal Vawda files complaint in SJC against ECP Sindh Member

National

LHC issues notice to ANF on Hanif Abbasi’s application

National

Party funds were mishandled before 2013, admits Tehreek-e-Insaf

1 of 1,970

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More