Our Staff Reporter

Security further beefed up in city

LAHORE – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan on Wednesday directed to put security on high alert in the provincial metropolis particularly at entry and exit points. In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all the divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people. He directed the officials to properly check all the vehicles at entry and exist points of the city.

He said that police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain the city’s law and order situation. “All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of duty and security threats,” he added. The personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

The DIG said that police officers would review security arrangements at all important spots to avoid any untoward incident. They have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

National

Lifetime ban over defection severe penalty: CJP

National

Dollar crosses Rs190 amid upward drive

National

Confusion over general elections

1 of 895

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More