Seminar on youth empowerment held at Panjgur

QUETTA – Pakistan Youth Council organized a semi-nar titled “Youth Empowerment” here at District Council Hall of Panjgur district of Balochistan. Faculty members and students from Pan-jgur campus of University of Turbat, Govt Girls Degree College, civil administration and civil society attended the event. The IGFC South was the chief guest of the seminar held with the objective of pro-motion of economic, social, physical, cul-tural and environmental well being of all segments of society particularly youth from Balochistan. IGFC South while addressing the seminar said that youth of Balochistan was the asset of the country. “Youth of the prov-ince must continue their education and pay no heed to the anti peace elements,” he stressed. Earlier, he answered the queries of the audience.